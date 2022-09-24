NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

NEET PG choice filling ends tomorrow

The choice filling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling will end tomorrow, September 25 for round 1. Applicants who had registered for NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling can enter their choices and confirm the colleges by 11:55 pm tomorrow. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the NEET counselling has closed the registration for NEET PG counselling 2022 process AIQ round 1 on Friday, September 23. The verification of candidates will be done by institutes by today, September 24, while the NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



The MCC has asked candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive updates regarding NEET PG counselling.

MCC PG NEET Counselling 2022: How To Fill Choices

Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in On the NEET PG 2022 registration link, login with the NEET PG Roll number, password Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window Lock the choices and submit

The MCC has by now issued two lists mentioning the withdrawal of seats from round 1 seat matrix of NEET PG medical seats. The PG medical seats have been removed from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal; BJ Government Medical College, Ahmedabad; Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Assam; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi and Government Medical College Suryapet, Telangana.