NEET PG 2022 Counselling Process Explained; Seat Allocation, Documents Required, Details

The registration process for the NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment will take place between September 1 and September 4.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Composite Entrance Test (NEET) PG. As per the schedule, the AIQ seat counselling procedure will begin on September 1, and the seat verification process for the round 1 seat matrix will begin on August 30.

The registration process for the NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment will take place between September 1 and September 4. The candidates can register for the NEET PG counselling 2022 on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The candidates can select more than one course and college of their choice from the list provided by the MCC. The MCC assigns seats based on the candidates' preferences and all-India rankings. The candidates whose names appear on the list can get their seat allocation letters by logging into their account on the official website.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Documents Required

Class 10 mark sheet

Birth certificate

MBBS mark sheet and degree certificate

NEET PG 2022 admit card

NEET PG 2021 result letter

Internship completion certificate

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

Valid ID proof (PAN card/driving licence/voter ID/passport/aadhar card)

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Apply