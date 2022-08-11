NEET PG 2022 Counselling Process Explained; Seat Allocation, Documents Required, Details

  • Home
Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 11, 2022 4:25 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Composite Entrance Test (NEET) PG. As per the schedule, the AIQ seat counselling procedure will begin on September 1, and the seat verification process for the round 1 seat matrix will begin on August 30.

The registration process for the NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment will take place between September 1 and September 4. The candidates can register for the NEET PG counselling 2022 on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The candidates can select more than one course and college of their choice from the list provided by the MCC. The MCC assigns seats based on the candidates' preferences and all-India rankings. The candidates whose names appear on the list can get their seat allocation letters by logging into their account on the official website.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Documents Required

  • Class 10 mark sheet

  • Birth certificate

  • MBBS mark sheet and degree certificate

  • NEET PG 2022 admit card

  • NEET PG 2021 result letter

  • Internship completion certificate

  • Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

  • Valid ID proof (PAN card/driving licence/voter ID/passport/aadhar card)

  • Disability certificate (if any)

  • Caste certificate (if any)

  • Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

  • Click on "PG Medical Counseling."

  • Register by filling in all the required details and pay the registration fee.

  • The candidates now can select their desired courses and colleges from the MCC list.

  • The applicants who are offered a seat in the NEET PG 2022 counselling must report to the designated institute with the required documents.

