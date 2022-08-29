NEET PG 2022 Counselling Postponed To Include More Seats, Benefit Candidates

NEET PG Counselling deferred

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling schedule has been postponed. Earlier scheduled to start on September 1, the Medical Counseling Committee, will now start the NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process later, the dates of which will be updated on the MCC website -- mcc.nic.in.

While announcing the NEET PG 2022 counselling postponement news, MCC in a statement said: “The candidates of NEET PG 2022 are informed that the NEET PG counselling 2022 was scheduled to commence from September 1. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new LOPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till September 15.”

Hence, it further added, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, NEET PG counselling schedule has been rescheduled.

MCC conducts the NEET PG 2022 counselling process for admission to 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats, 100 per cent deemed, central universities, and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats. The MCC NEET PG counselling was to be held for two rounds with a mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats and AFMS, DNB PG seats.

NEET PG counselling 2022 registration and fee payment of the first round was scheduled to be held between September 1 and September 4. The choice-filling and locking would have started on September 2 and continued till September 5.