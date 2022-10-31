NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Today; Choice Filling From November 1

NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration from today.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round today, October 31. Candidates can complete the online registration process through the official website –mcc.nic.in. The last date to register for NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round is November 4, 2022.

Candidates who were not allotted seats in NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 and round 2 processes will be able to submit their registrations in the mop-up round. The choice-filling process of the mop-up round will be conducted from tomorrow, November 1, 2022.

Candidates who opted out of NEET PG 2022 counselling after rounds 1 or 2 by failing to show up at the allotted college are also eligible to apply, but they will need to register again for the mop-up round.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Schedule