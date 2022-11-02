NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The mop-up round registration will be closed on November 4

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration has been started. The mop-up round registration will be closed on November 4, the candidates can complete the choice filling process till November 5.

Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration was scheduled to begin on October 31, however it was rescheduled to November 1 due to the offline admission of some candidates in the Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions. ALSO READ | NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Issues Notice To Put On Hold Mop-Up Round Registration

To apply for NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration, candidates have to click on registration link at mcc.nic.in. Enter the details on application process and verify it. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Download the NEET PG 2022 application process and take a print out for further reference.

The choice-locking process will be held on November 5, the institutes can verify details from November 4 to 6, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 seat allotment process will commence from November 7, the candidates can choose their seats till November 8. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 9.