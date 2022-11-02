  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The mop-up round registration will be closed on November 4, the candidates can complete the choice filling process till November 5

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 2, 2022 9:10 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment List Out At Tnmedicalselection.net
Assam NEET PG 2022 Round Two Selection List Out, Check At Dme.assam.gov.in
CEE Kerala Issues NEET PG 2022 Round Two Provisional Allotment List
MCC Issues NEET PG 2022 Revised State Counselling Schedule
Centre Okays Lowering Cut-Off Marks By 25 Percentile For Admission To 2022-23 PG Medical Courses
Karnataka High Court Stays NEET PG 2022 Counselling
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The mop-up round registration will be closed on November 4
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration has been started. The mop-up round registration will be closed on November 4, the candidates can complete the choice filling process till November 5.

Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration was scheduled to begin on October 31, however it was rescheduled to November 1 due to the offline admission of some candidates in the Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions. ALSO READ | NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Issues Notice To Put On Hold Mop-Up Round Registration

To apply for NEET PG 2022 mop-up round registration, candidates have to click on registration link at mcc.nic.in. Enter the details on application process and verify it. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Download the NEET PG 2022 application process and take a print out for further reference.

The choice-locking process will be held on November 5, the institutes can verify details from November 4 to 6, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 seat allotment process will commence from November 7, the candidates can choose their seats till November 8. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 9.

Click here for more Education News
neet pg counseling NEET PG Allotment Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 2 Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 2 Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship Scheme Launched In Punjab
Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship Scheme Launched In Punjab
Refund Cancellation, Migration Fee In Full For First Year UG Students Up To October 31: UGC To Universities
Refund Cancellation, Migration Fee In Full For First Year UG Students Up To October 31: UGC To Universities
Delhi University Gears Up To Welcome First-Year UG Students
Delhi University Gears Up To Welcome First-Year UG Students
ICAI Exam 2022: Observations On CA Inter, Final Question Paper Can Be Sent By November 22
ICAI Exam 2022: Observations On CA Inter, Final Question Paper Can Be Sent By November 22
.......................... Advertisement ..........................