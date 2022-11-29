NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Announce Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NEET PG 2022 stray vacancy seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) stray vacancy round allotment result today, November 29. Candidates can check the stray vacancy round allotment result on the official website- mcc.nic.in. To download the NEET PG 2022 allotment letter, candidates need to use the NEET roll number, password and security pin.

The NEET PG stray round allotment result will be prepared on the basis of NEET PG merit, choices filled by candidates and availability of seats. The choice filling process was earlier started on November 26.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Stray Vacancy Allotment Result

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in Click on NEET PG 2022 stray vacancy allotment list Enter log-in credentials- NEET PG roll number and password Verify NEET PG stray round allotment letter and download it Take a print out for further reference.

MCC earlier informed about new seats added in PG stray vacancy round, four seats added in VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College has added a seat under the Delhi University quota. The eligible candidates' list will also be forwarded to deemed universities on November 29.

For details on NEET PG 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.