NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC Extends Round 2 Reporting Last Date; Details Here

NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 reporting date extended

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the reporting last date for NEET PG 2022 second round counselling. The candidates selected in the NEET PG 2022 round 2 seat allotment result can report at the allotted college till October 28 (5 pm). Aspirants have to report at the allotted Medical/Dental college against NEET PG round 2 allotment with original documents and self-attested photocopy of the same.

Candidates can confirm their joining at the allotted college by reporting at the allotted college and paying the college fee by October 28. Candidates should produce the allotment letter downloaded from the MCC website, original documents and self-attested photocopy of documents at the allotted centre for verification and seat confirmation. MCC will conduct the NEET PG round 3 counselling (mop-up round) registrations will be held between October 31 and November 4, 2022.

Candidates who have joined a seat in NEET PG round 2 of State quota counselling or AIQ counselling will not be eligible for further rounds of counselling. MCC of DGHS will share the data of joined candidates up to NEET second round counselling with all the participating States and vice-versa. This will prevent duplication of candidates and seat blocking by the candidates, MCC said in a statement.

The MCC will start the fresh registration in the mop-up round for those candidates who registered in round 2 and exited with forfeiture of fees without joining. Such candidates can register again with payment of fees. However, aspirants who have already joined and taken admission up to round 2 of AIQ, Deemed, Central Universities or DNB will not be eligible to participate in the mop-up round and stray vacancy round.