  • NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC Announces Mop-Up Round Final Result For MD, MS, DNB Seats

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC Announces Mop-Up Round Final Result For MD, MS, DNB Seats

NEET PG Mop-Up Round Result: The NEET PG result against the mop-up round has been announced for MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, PG DNB programmes. Over 8,000 candidates have been shortlisted in the NEET PG mop-up round counselling.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 19, 2022 4:13 pm IST

NEET PG mop-up round final result out
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling mop-up final round result today, November 19. Applicants who had registered for NEET PG 2022 mop-up round counselling will be able to check the result at mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG result has been announced for MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, PG DNB programmes. As many as 8,606 candidates have been shortlisted in the NEET PG mop-up round counselling.

The provisional result of NEET PG mop-up round was declared on Friday, November 18 and candidates had the provision to raise discrepancies on the provisional NEET mop-up round seat allotment till this morning. The MCC has prepared the mop-up round final result after considering the grievances raised on the provisional result. The mop-up round final result is obtained on the basis of NEET PG merit, choices filled by the candidates and the availability of seats in programmes including the MD, MS and Diploma. To check and download the NEET PG mop-up round result, candidates will be required to visit the MCC official website and check the result PDF.

MCC PG NEET Counselling 2022: How To Check Final Mop-Up Result

  1. Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in
  2. On the NEET PG 2022 registration link, click on the designated result link
  3. On the next window, check the mop-up result PDF
