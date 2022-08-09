  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2022 Counselling Likely From September 1; Supreme Court Refuses Plea Alleging Discrepancies In Scores

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Likely From September 1; Supreme Court Refuses Plea Alleging Discrepancies In Scores

NEET PG Counselling: The plea challenged the decision of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to not issue the question papers of the test and the NEET PG answer key.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 4:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET-PG 2022 Counselling To Begin On September 1
1,456 NEET PG 2021 Seats Remained Vacant Despite 5 Rounds Of Counselling: Government
NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Out; What If Applicants Cannot Download Hall Ticket From Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 Result: Mansukh Mandaviya To Felicitate Top 25 Rank Holders Each In Medicine, Dental Courses
Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Special Stray Round Of NEET PG 2021 Counselling
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Likely From September 1; Supreme Court Refuses Plea Alleging Discrepancies In Scores
NEET PG counselling likely to start as per scheduled date, Supreme Court dismisses plea
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 8, refused a plea to stay the counselling process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) over alleged discrepancies in test scores. The plea challenged the decision of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to not issue the question papers of the test and the NEET PG answer key.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course at All India & State level based on your  NEET PG Rank & Category Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The NEET PG counselling will begin on September 1 as per official sources. NEET PG 2022 counselling is expected to be held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) like in previous years. Going by past trends, the NEET 2022 counselling will be held over several rounds and in every round, a seat allotment result will be released.

In the same plea filed against NEET PG Counselling 2022 which challenged NBE's decision to not release NEET PG answer key and question paper, the petitioner argued that there were discrepancies in NEET PG scores and the applicants were not provided with any opportunity to apply for revaluation. Unlike NEET UG, where candidates can challenge the answer key, with no such provisions in NEET PG, the petitioners' side asked the court to stay this counselling in the interim.

However, as per Live Law, the Supreme Court refused to stay this NEET PG Counselling as it believed that if done, it could lead to not-so-favourable consequences. Hence, as of now, the matter may come be taken up for hearing likely around August 25, 2022, before the MCC NEET counselling actually begins on September 1.

Click here for more Education News
Supreme Court (SC) NEET PG
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan To Conduct Class On Tricolour At Government School
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan To Conduct Class On Tricolour At Government School
CBSE Extends Relaxation, Allows Maths In Class 11 For Students Who Passed 10th With Basic Maths
CBSE Extends Relaxation, Allows Maths In Class 11 For Students Who Passed 10th With Basic Maths
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; Check Guidelines, Process Here
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; Check Guidelines, Process Here
ICAI To Declare CA Foundation Result Tomorrow; Official Website, Credentials Required
ICAI To Declare CA Foundation Result Tomorrow; Official Website, Credentials Required
JEE Advanced 2022 Application: Documents Required During Online Registration; Key Points
JEE Advanced 2022 Application: Documents Required During Online Registration; Key Points
.......................... Advertisement ..........................