NEET PG 2022 Counselling Likely From September 1; Supreme Court Refuses Plea Alleging Discrepancies In Scores

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG counselling likely to start as per scheduled date, Supreme Court dismisses plea

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 8, refused a plea to stay the counselling process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) over alleged discrepancies in test scores. The plea challenged the decision of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to not issue the question papers of the test and the NEET PG answer key.

The NEET PG counselling will begin on September 1 as per official sources. NEET PG 2022 counselling is expected to be held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) like in previous years. Going by past trends, the NEET 2022 counselling will be held over several rounds and in every round, a seat allotment result will be released.

In the same plea filed against NEET PG Counselling 2022 which challenged NBE's decision to not release NEET PG answer key and question paper, the petitioner argued that there were discrepancies in NEET PG scores and the applicants were not provided with any opportunity to apply for revaluation. Unlike NEET UG, where candidates can challenge the answer key, with no such provisions in NEET PG, the petitioners' side asked the court to stay this counselling in the interim.

However, as per Live Law, the Supreme Court refused to stay this NEET PG Counselling as it believed that if done, it could lead to not-so-favourable consequences. Hence, as of now, the matter may come be taken up for hearing likely around August 25, 2022, before the MCC NEET counselling actually begins on September 1.