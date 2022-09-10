NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Advisory For Candidates To Change Nationality; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check documents required to change nationality

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important advisory for the candidates who wish to change their nationality from Indian to non-resident Indian (NRI). Candidates can mail to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com till September 13 to change their nationality.

According to MCC, "candidates should send their relevant documents in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com from 10 am of 10th September,2022 (Saturday) till 10 am of 13th September, 2022 (Tuesday)."

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Documents Required For Nationality Change

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer) Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the Supreme Court orders Duly notarised affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate and the relationship of the sponsorer with the candidate is in accordance with the above mentioned court order Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate) NEET Score Card of the candidate.

The NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 registration process will be held from September 15 to 23, the seat allotment result will be announced on September 28. The shortlisted candidates can join the NEET PG 2022 counselling process till October 4.

For details on NEET PG 2022 counselling, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.