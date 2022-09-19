NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling, Locking Begins Tomorrow; Points To Keep In Mind

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the NEET PG counselling 2022 choice filling window tomorrow, September 20. The candidates who have completed NEET PG counselling round 1 registration can fill their choices online on the official website –mcc.nic.in. The registered candidates can submit their preferences till September 25 (11:55 pm). Candidates are advised to fill the choices carefully as once the choices are locked it cannot be modified. Candidates can fill in a total of 30-40 choices. However, choices should be in order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the candidates.

The MCC is conducting the NEET PG Counselling for 50 per All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats. The registration process for first round will close on September 23, 2022. The choice locking process will be held on September 25, from 3 pm to 11:55 pm. Candidates should ensure that all the information filled during the NEET PG counselling registration is correct and factual. MCC will not entertain any request for change in the information provided by the candidates.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Points To Keep In Mind During Choice Filling

Medical aspirants are advised to use laptop or computer with a good internet connection during the choice-filling process to avoid any technical complications. Candidates should note that Choices once locked cannot be modified and any request to MCC or DGHS regarding change/alteration of choices will not be entertained. During the choice locking period it is necessary to lock the choices and click on “Print Lock Choice” tab to get a print of the submitted choices. In case a candidate does not lock the choice, the preference will be automatically locked and they will not be allowed to modify it. Fresh choice filling will be available in NEET PG counselling round 1 and 2 and in mop-up round counselling. Cadnidates are advised to confirm the fee structure or any other additional fee from the colleges especially Deemed Universities before filling up choices for the same. If a candidate who has been allotted a seat in round 1 counselling and has opted for up-gradation in round 2, the said seat will be shown in virtual vacancy in round 2. Candidates can select the virtual vacancy seat during the choice filling in round 2 counselling and the said seat will be allotted in second round of counselling if the allottee of round 1 either vacates or upgrades his/her seat. There will be no choice filling in stray vacancy round. The choices filled during mop-up round will be considered for allotment in stray vacancy round. NRI candidates will get the seats in Deemed University on the basis of preference or choices filled by the candidate as per merit only.

