NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling For Stray Vacancy Round Begins; Details Here

NEET PG counselling 2022 stray vacancy choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 stray round counselling today, November 26. Candidates who wish to appear for NEET PG stray vacancy round can submit choices, or can modify their choices through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG counselling 2022 for stray vacancy round will be conducted by the respective Deemed universities for which a list of students in order of merit, equaling ten times the number of vacant seats will be forwarded to the Deemed universities for the stray vacancy round.

As per the MCC release, the candidates who do not modify their choices for NEET PG stray vacancy round, their choices of mop-up round counselling will be considered for processing, in the stray vacancy round by the software. Candidates who want to modify their choices can do so till November 26 (11:55 pm). The processing of seat allotment for NEET PG stray round counselling will be held between November 27 and November 28, 2022. The NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment result will be published on November 29, 2022.

"The candidates who do not want to participate in stray vacancy round but have filled choices in mop-up round of PG counselling 2022 should log in to their account and remove all of their choices. In such a case the software will pick their choices as ‘NIL’ and no seat will be allotted to them," MCC said in a statement.

Earlier on November 24, MCC informed about the new seats added in NEET PG stray vacancy round. VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital has added four IP quota seats, and Lady Hardinge Medical College has added a seat under the Delhi University quota. MCC will forward the list of eligible candidates to deemed universities on November 29. The list of eligible candidates that will be forwarded will be 10 times against the number of vacant seats available.