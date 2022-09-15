NEET PG 2022 Counselling Begins; Details Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The candidates can apply for round one registration process on the website- mcc.nic.in using roll number, password

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 11:25 am IST

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling process has started from today, September 15. The candidates can apply for round one registration process on the website- mcc.nic.in using roll number, password.

