NEET PG 2022 College Predictor Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Medical Colleges

NEET PG 2022 College Predictor launched

NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Education (NBE) has declared the NEET-PG result 2022 on Wednesday, June 1. To address the confusion among qualified candidates and know their admission chances for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate, Careers360 has launched the NEET PG 2022 College Predictor. The NEET PG 2022 entrance exam was held on May 21 at 849 centres across the country. A total of 1,82,318 aspirants appeared for the medical entrance exam this year.

NEET PG 2022 college predictor is a premium tool that can be used to know the college and courses that you can bag. "On the basis of your rank, you can use NEET PG college predictor tool by Careers360 to predict your chances of admission in medicine PG seats through all India/ state level counselling," a statement on the Careers360 NEET PG 2022 College Predictor website said.

To predict the colleges through the NEET PG 2022 college predictor, candidates will be required to insert their ranks as obtained in the NEET PG result 2022, seat type and their catgory.

NEET PG College Predictor: Advantages

Using the NEET PG 2022 College Predictor, you will be able to access the following information-

Candidates can know about the course and round-wise counselling cut-offs of NEET PG 2022 for different set of categories

Candidates can analyse and identify the best medicine colleges among the 57 PG branches

Selection on the basis of fee structure, course and location becomes handy

Related data such as NEET PG FAQs, NEET PG admission details such as seat matrix, cut-offs, stipend is delivered on mail

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”