NEET PG 2022: Check Registration Process Details, Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern, Syllabus

NEET PG 2022: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) has been started, and the candidates who want to apply can do so on the official website- nbe.edu.in till February 4. Instructions on registration and eligibility criteria related to NEET PG will be available at NBE websites- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 12. NEET PG is a 3 hours 30-minute computer-based test (CBT) comprising of 200 questions. The candidates can download admit card from March 7.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a recognised provisional or permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by the NMC Candidates must also have a provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or a State Medical Council The NEET PG 2022 aspirant must have completed their one-year internship on or before June 30, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Paper Pattern

NEET PG 2022 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam have been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2021 paper.

NEET PG 2022 Syllabus

The NEET PG syllabus will include all the subjects that were taught during the MBBS programme. The syllabus of NEET PG includes subjects and knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India, an NBE statement added.

NEET PG 2022: Tie-Breaking Criteria

In case two or more candidates obtain the same NEET PG score, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria in descending order: Candidate having a greater number of correct responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position Candidate having a lesser number of negative responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position Older candidate will be placed at a better merit position Candidate securing higher aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examinations will be placed at a better merit position.

NEET PG 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website of NBEMS- natboard.edu.in

On the home page, click on the link 'New Registration'

Fill the application form, and 'register'

Pay the application fees

Download the confirmation page, take a print out for further reference.

The NEET PG 2022 will be conducted for admission to Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine, and PG Diploma programmes. Through NEET PG entrance exam, admission is given to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD), and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 government, private, deemed-to-be universities and central universities.

For details on NEET PG exam details, please visit the websites- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.