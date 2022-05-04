NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Today

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on May 21

NEET PG 2022: The application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will be closed on Wednesday, May 4. Candidates can make corrections in the application form on the official website- nbe.edu.in.



According to NBEMS, “Some of the applicants for NEET-PG 2022 have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines. They have also failed to rectify such incorrect images till date despite being given opportunities through ongoing final edit window."



“All such candidates are being informed once again through emails to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. They shall be able to rectify the incorrect image(s) in their application form during the ongoing final edit window which stands extended till 04.05.2022 (till 11:55 PM),” it added.



NEET PG 2022 admit card will be issued soon, as the application process has been closed. Meanwhile, NEET PG 2022 is not likely to be postponed, the exam will be held as scheduled on May 21. The decision was taken in a meeting held on Saturday, April 30 in presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, sources in the Health Ministry told Careers360.



For details on NEET PG 2022 exam, please visit the website- nbe.edu.in.