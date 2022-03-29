NEET PG 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Today, Here’s How To Make Changes

  • Home
NEET PG 2022: Candidates will have to login at the official website -- nbe.edu.in, with their credentials and make the required changes.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 29, 2022 8:45 am IST | Source: Careers360

NEET PG 2022: Application correction window opens today at nbe.edu.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG 2022: The application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will open today, March 29. Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET PG application 2022 and now want to make changes, or corrections, in the application form will be able to do so till April 7. Students will have to login at the official website -- nbe.edu.in, with their credentials and make the required changes.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will open the final edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images on April 26 and it will remain opened till April 30, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21 at designated examination centres across the country and abroad.

NEET PG 2022: How To Make Changes

  • Go to the official website-- nbe.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2022' link.
  • Enter your login details.
  • Now, click on edit window and make changes in the application form.
  • Once done, submit the NEET PG 2022 application form.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

NEET 2022 admit card will be issued on May 1 6. The admit card will mention candidates’ exam city, exam centre details and exam day instructions, among other information.

NEET PG 2022 exam will be conducted on May 21, and the results will be declared by June 20, 2022.

For more details on NEET PG 2022, candidates can visit the official website of NBE-- nbe.edu.in.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG

