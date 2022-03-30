NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21

NEET PG 2022 Application: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 application correction window has been opened. The medical aspirants who want to make changes, or corrections, in the application form will be able to do so till April 7. Students can apply on the official website- nbe.edu.in with their log-in credentials.

NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21 at designated examination centres across the country and abroad. The final edit window will be opened on April 26, and will remain open till April 30, 2022.

NEET PG 2022: How To Make Changes

Go to the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2022' link.

Enter your login details.

Now, click on edit window and make changes in the application form.

Once done, submit the NEET PG 2022 application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

NEET PG 2022 exam will be conducted on May 21, and the results will be declared by June 20, 2022. The admit card will be issued on May 16.

For more details on NEET PG 2022, candidates can visit the official website of NBE-- nbe.edu.in.