  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here

NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here

NEET PG 2022 Application: NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21. Candidates can apply on the official website- nbe.edu.in till April 7

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 3:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Today, Here’s How To Make Changes
NEET PG Counselling: Supreme Court Seeks DGHS Reply On Pleas For Participation In Mop-Up Round
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Reporting Time For UG, PG Mop-Up Round Till March 31
NEET PG 2022 Registration Process Ends Today; Direct Link To Apply
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC Announces Mop-Up Round Final Result At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Direct Link, Key Points
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET PG 2022 Application: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 application correction window has been opened. The medical aspirants who want to make changes, or corrections, in the application form will be able to do so till April 7. Students can apply on the official website- nbe.edu.in with their log-in credentials.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor
Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor
Suggested : Stress Management Techniques: Causes, Symptoms, Techniques. Read More.

NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21 at designated examination centres across the country and abroad. The final edit window will be opened on April 26, and will remain open till April 30, 2022.

NEET PG 2022: How To Make Changes

  • Go to the official website-- nbe.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2022' link.
  • Enter your login details.
  • Now, click on edit window and make changes in the application form.
  • Once done, submit the NEET PG 2022 application form.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

NEET PG 2022 exam will be conducted on May 21, and the results will be declared by June 20, 2022. The admit card will be issued on May 16.

For more details on NEET PG 2022, candidates can visit the official website of NBE-- nbe.edu.in.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG Counselling NEET PG

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Date; Where, When, How to Download Mark Sheet
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Date; Where, When, How to Download Mark Sheet
ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Application Process Ends Today For Foundation, Final, Intermediate Exams
ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Application Process Ends Today For Foundation, Final, Intermediate Exams
Education Minister To Launch Over 1 Lakh Internship Opportunities Through AICTE Portal Today
Education Minister To Launch Over 1 Lakh Internship Opportunities Through AICTE Portal Today
Telangana CM Urges Narendra Modi To Enable Ukraine-Returned Medical Students To Join Colleges In India
Telangana CM Urges Narendra Modi To Enable Ukraine-Returned Medical Students To Join Colleges In India
Uttar Pradesh Board Cancels 12th English Exam; Solved Answers Viral, Sold For Rs 500
Uttar Pradesh Board Cancels 12th English Exam; Solved Answers Viral, Sold For Rs 500
.......................... Advertisement ..........................