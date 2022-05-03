  • Home
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow; Details Here

NEET PG 2022: NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on May 21 from 9 AM to 12 PM. The admit card will be issued soon, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- nbe.edu.in

Education | Updated: May 3, 2022 10:49 pm IST

NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on May 21
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 application correction window will be closed on Wednesday, May 4. Candidates who have applied for NEET PG 2022 can make corrections in the application form on the official website- nbe.edu.in. “Some of the applicants for NEET-PG 2022 have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines. They have also failed to rectify such incorrect images till date despite being given opportunities through ongoing final edit window,” NBEMS notification read.

“All such candidates are being informed once again through emails to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. They shall be able to rectify the incorrect image(s) in their application form during the ongoing final edit window which stands extended till 04.05.2022 (till 11:55 PM),” it added.

NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on May 21 from 9 AM to 12 PM. The admit card will be issued soon, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- nbe.edu.in. Meanwhile, NEET PG 2022 is not likely to be postponed, the exam will be held as scheduled on May 21. The decision was taken in a meeting held on Saturday, April 30 in presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, sources in the Health Ministry told Careers360.

NEET PG 2022 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

For details on NEET PG 2022 exam, please visit the website- nbe.edu.in.

