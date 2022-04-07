  • Home
NEET PG 2022: Application Correction Window To Close Today At Nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2022: To make the required changes in NEET PG 2022 application form, medical aspirants will have to login at the official website -- nbe.edu.in, with their credentials.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 2:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 application correction window will close today, April 7. The medical aspirants who want to make changes, or corrections, in the application form will be able to do so through the official website- nbe.edu.in with their log-in credentials. NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21 at designated examination centres across the country and abroad. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will open the final edit window to rectify deficient or incorrect images on April 26 and it will remain open till April 30, 2022.

NEET PG 2022: How To Make Changes

  • Go to the official website-- nbe.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2022' link.
  • Enter your login details.
  • Now, click on edit window and make changes in the application form.
  • Once done, submit the NEET PG 2022 application form.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

NEET 2022 admit card will be issued on May 1 6. The admit card will mention candidates’ exam city, exam centre details and exam day instructions, among other information.

NEET PG 2022 exam will be conducted on May 21, and the results will be declared by June 20, 2022.

For more details on NEET PG 2022, candidates can visit the official website of NBE-- nbe.edu.in.

