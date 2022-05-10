NEET-PG 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2022 admit card will be released shortly by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences

NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be releasing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2022, admit card shortly. The candidates who are appearing for the exam will get the NEET PG 2022 admit card on the official websites- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. “The admit cards shall be issued “batch-wise” shortly,” the official notice reads. (Also read: No Delay In NEET PG 2022 Exam; NBE Issues Advisory Against Fake Notification)

The candidates have to download their NEET PG 2022 admit card or hall ticket by submitting their IDs and password generated during the registration process. Once the NEET PG admit card 2022 is released, the candidates will be able to access it through the mentioned websites.

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in.

Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and password.

Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2022

“NBEMS does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks/merit position in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS. Candidates are advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents /touts making such false and bogus claims,” the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on the official notice said.

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: Instructions To Follow

Candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with the location of the test centre and plan travel time accordingly. Candidates have to reach the test centres on or before the reporting time.

Candidates may note that late entry to the examination premises is not permitted under any circumstances. NBEMS shall not be responsible for any delayed arrival of the candidate in reaching the centre due to any reason.

Candidates will not be allowed entry inside the test centre without verification of government issued photo identification proof in original. Please refer Information bulletin and admit card for details of documents required to be carried at the test centre.

Candidates will not be allowed to take prohibited items inside the examination centre under any circumstances.

No arrangement will be made at the centres for keeping any articles/items belonging to the candidates.

Any candidate found guilty of having adopted any unfair means/misconduct during NEET PG 2022 is liable to be penalized with a penalty by the Examination Ethics Committee.