NEET PG 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download

NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Saturday, May 14 released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022. The candidates who will appear in the NEET PG exam can download the hall ticket available on the official websites- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. NEET PG will be held on May 21. Direct link to download NEET PG 2022 admit card. READ MORE | NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea To Postpone Exam, Says Would Affect Patient Care

The candidates can download the NEET PG 2022 admit card available on the website by submitting their IDs and password generated during the registration process. Once the NEET PG admit card 2022 is released, the candidates will be able to access it through the mentioned websites.

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: How To Download