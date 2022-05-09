NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) will be held on May 21, the candidates who are waiting for their admit card should note that the hall ticket may release this week. As NEET PG 2022 exam is on May 21, the hall ticket may get released by May 16 or 17, four to five days before the medical entrance. Once released, the candidates can download their hall ticket on the official website- nbe.edu.in.

The candidates can download their NEET PG 2022 admit card with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process. Once the admit card appeared on screen, the candidates can download and take a print out for further references. The candidates need to appear in the exam centre with hall ticket, other relevant documents as mentioned in the guidelines.

Meanwhile, the demand to postpone NEET PG 2022 is growing louder, and candidates are now staging protest all over the country with their demand to defer the medical entrance. There are also ongoing social media campaign with hashtag, #POSTPONENEETPG_MODIJI, #postponedneetpg2022 #NEETPG2022. Over 15,000 medical aspirants submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to postpone the NEET PG 2022, scheduled for May 21. According to the education rights group, the memorandum has come from students across the country, including the Delhi-National Capital Region, through various groups and associations.

The development came even as a medical students' association moved the Supreme Court on Thursday, May 5, 2022, for the postponement of the examination citing its clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.

Recently, a fake notification doing rounds on social media saying that NEET PG 2022 exam has been deferred, and will be held on July 9. The National Board of Examinations (NBE), the exam conducting body for NEET PG 2022 denied such notifications, saying, "It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS." The NBE advised stakeholders not to get misled by any unverified notice.

Earlier, sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) told Careers360 that the NEET PG 2022 exam date will not be postponed. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday, April 30.

For details on NEET PG 2022 exam, please visit the website- nbe.edu.in.