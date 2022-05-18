  • Home
NEET PG 2022: ABVP Discusses Postponement Of Exam With Mansukh Mandaviya

NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 18, 2022 10:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21
NEET PG 2022: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, May 18 to discuss the issue of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 postponement. The student union has put six key points in regards with the postponement of medical entrance in the meeting with the health minister and the officials from the health department. “After this extensive discussion, a direction to the discussion is expected giving relief to the candidates,” the statement read. Register here for NEET PG 2022 latest updates

