Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21

NEET PG 2022: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, May 18 to discuss the issue of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 postponement. The student union has put six key points in regards with the postponement of medical entrance in the meeting with the health minister and the officials from the health department. “After this extensive discussion, a direction to the discussion is expected giving relief to the candidates,” the statement read. Register here for NEET PG 2022 latest updates

Latest: Free Download NEET PG Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Recommended: Use NEET PG college Predictor to check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma based on your rank Click Here

Don't Miss: A comprehensive counseling package with one-to-one counseling for NEET PG Admission process along with NEET PG, DNB CET & INI CET College Predictors. Click Here



