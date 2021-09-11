NEET PG 2021 Today; Details On Exam Guidelines, Admit Cards

NEET PG 2021 today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held today, September 11. NEET PG 2021 is held as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

To access and download the NEET PG 2021 admit card, students will be required to login with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process. The link to download the NEET PG admit card is live at the official site of NBE -- nbe.edu.in. Once downloaded, candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the NEET PG exam hall today along with a valid ID proof. The candidates must paste their latest passport size photograph on the NEET PG admit card before reaching the exam centre.

This year as many as 1,75, 063 students have applied for NEET PG and the number of exam centers has been increased by the board in view of the ongoing Covid situation.

NEET PG Exam Guidelines

All candidates will be given a Covid safety kit comprising a face mask and hand sanitiser sachets. It will be mandatory for all candidates to wear the face mask at all times during the time of NEET PG exams and at the exam centres.

Once the exam is over, candidates will be required to leave the exam centre in a staggered manner which will be communicated by the respective centre in-charges in order to avoid crowding at the test venue exit.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, September 9, had dismissed the plea seeking directions to allow the students to change NEET PG exam centres. The petitioner in the plea said that the NEET PG aspirants are “young students”, are exposed to Covid duties and should not be compelled to travel. The Supreme Court, however, rejecting the plea said that the severity of Covid has been reduced now and people are travelling, as flights are operational.