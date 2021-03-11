Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG Exam In April: Know About Tie-Breaking Criteria

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on March 15. Candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/Postgraduate Diploma courses must apply at NBE's official website, nbe.edu.in, in the due course.

The NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on April 18 for admission to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS) seats, 19,952 Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats, and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 government, private, deemed-to-be universities and central universities.

Candidates applying for NEET PG must have a provisional or permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by the Medical Council of India. They must also have a permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by NMC or State Medical Council. Candidates must also have completed a one-year internship by June 30.

NEET PG 2021: Tie-Breaking Criteria

In case two or more candidates obtain the same score, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria in descending order:

A. Candidate having a greater number of correct responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position.

B. Candidate having a lesser number of negative responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position.

C. Older candidate will be placed at a better merit position.

D. Candidate securing higher aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examinations will be placed at a better merit position.

NEET PG 2021 Result For All India 50% Quota Seats:

As per the schedule released by NBE, the result for NEET PG 2021 will be announced by May 31, 2021. The mark sheet-cum-result certificate for NEET PG 2021 exam-- All India 50 per cent Quota—will be released on the official website nbe.edu.in after the announcement of the result.

Candidates must score more than 50 percentile (40 in case of SC/ST/OBC and 45 in case of UR PWD candidates) in NEET PG 2021 to be considered for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

Only those who fulfil the eligibility criteria provided by the designated counselling authority for All India 50 per cent Quota seats will be eligible to participate in the counselling round of the same.

“It is hereby clarified that a candidate may qualify NEET PG 2021 but may not be in the list of candidates eligible for counselling for All India 50% Quota seats based on eligibility criteria provided by designated counselling authority. Such a candidate is however eligible to be considered for counselling for State quota seats in accordance with applicable regulations, qualifying criteria, applicable guidelines and state reservation policies,” the information bulletin of NEET PG 2021 mentioned.