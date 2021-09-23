NEET PG 2021: Things Candidates Should Know About AIQ Counselling

NEET PG 2021: 5 points on AIQ counselling process (representational)

NEET PG result 2021: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2021) on September 11 and results will be announced soon. After the NEET PG result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats and all seats at deemed and central universities.

The NEET 2021 counselling schedule, notification and other details will be announced after result at mcc.nic.in. Here are a few things candidates should know about NEET PG counselling conducted by the MCC.

The counselling process is completely online and hosted on the website – mcc.nic.in. Candidates do not visit institutes for registration, choice filling, fee payment, etc. They will have to only report to allotted institutes once the allotment list is released. MCC conducts NEET PG counselling in two rounds, followed by a mop-up round. The mop-up round is only for seats in central and deemed universities and ESIC seats. Candidates will need to use information given in the application form and admit card. For security reasons, the MCC does not give details of the information and candidates can access it only after logging in to the counselling website. Candidates should keep a copy of their application form and admit card ready for reference. During the online counselling process, candidates are not required to upload any documents. However, they are required to carry original certificates and documents at the time of reporting for admission. Without original certificates and documents candidates will not be allowed admission. This is the process of NEET PG online allotment for round 1: