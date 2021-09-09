NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Exam 'Centre Change Option'

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking NEET PG exam centre change option

The Supreme Court today has dismissed the plea seeking directions to allow the students to change NEET PG exam centres. NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 11 as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

The petitioner in the plea said that the NEET PG aspirants are “young students”, are exposed to Covid duties and should not be compelled to travel.

The Supreme Court, however, rejecting the plea said that the severity of Covid has been reduced now and people are travelling, as flights are operational.

“Flights are operational. Travel restrictions have reduced”, the Supreme Court said adding that the severity of the pandemic is still not the same as April and May.

“There are numbers in Kerala but life is going on. People are traveling from Delhi to Madras, Delhi to Kochi,” it added.

The NEET PG administering body, National Board of Examinations, has already released the admit cards for the September 11 exam. Students will be provided with sanitisers, face masks on the day of exam so that the aspirants and the invigilators are safe and do not contract Covid.

To access and download the NEET PG 2021 admit card, students will be required to login with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process. The link to download the NEET PG admit card will be activated at the official site of NBE -- nbe.edu.in. Once downloaded, candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the day of the examination along with a valid ID proof.