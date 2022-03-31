  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court Cancels Mop-Up Round Counselling

NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court Cancels Mop-Up Round Counselling

The Supreme Court has cancelled the mop-up round counselling for the NEET PG 2021 admissions.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 12:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2021: MCC Puts Mop-Up Round Counselling On Hold; Check Details
NEET PG: Supreme Court Orders Status Quo On Mop-Up Round Counselling, Asks DGHS To Clarify On 146 Seats
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
NEET PG 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Today, Here’s How To Make Changes
NEET PG Counselling: Supreme Court Seeks DGHS Reply On Pleas For Participation In Mop-Up Round
NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Reporting Time For UG, PG Mop-Up Round Till March 31
NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court Cancels Mop-Up Round Counselling
Supreme Court cancels NEET PG mop-up round counselling
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court has cancelled the All India Quota (AQI) mop-up round counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) admissions. The mop-up round counselling has been cancelled in order to "resolve the anomalies: arising from the addition of 146 seats to the NEET PG mop-up round which were not available for the candidates who participated in round 1 and round 2 of the process.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor
Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor
Suggested : Stress Management Techniques: Causes, Symptoms, Techniques. Read More.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi directed holding of a special round of counselling for 146 fresh seats and allowed the students, who have joined the All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota in round two to participate in it.

The bench directed the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to invite options from students within 24 hours and complete the process within 72 hours after the cut-off time for the options.

The bench clarified that all the directions have been issued in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution.

On Wednesday, the top court had directed the Centre to maintain status quo till Thursday in the mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling and asked the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to reconsider issues, including the decision of adding 146 new seats.

-With PTI Inputs

Click here for more Education News
Supreme Court of India NEET PG NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in This Afternoon
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in This Afternoon
Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: What If Official Websites Do Not Work; Alternative Ways To Check 10th Result
Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: What If Official Websites Do Not Work; Alternative Ways To Check 10th Result
NEET PG 2021: MCC Puts Mop-Up Round Counselling On Hold; Check Details
NEET PG 2021: MCC Puts Mop-Up Round Counselling On Hold; Check Details
Bihar Board To Announce Matric Result 2022 At 3 PM; 10th Result Declaration Time Postponed
Bihar Board To Announce Matric Result 2022 At 3 PM; 10th Result Declaration Time Postponed
"NEET UG 2022 In July, Registration To Commence From April", Says NTA Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................