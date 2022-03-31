NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court Cancels Mop-Up Round Counselling

Image credit: Shutterstock Supreme Court cancels NEET PG mop-up round counselling

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court has cancelled the All India Quota (AQI) mop-up round counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) admissions. The mop-up round counselling has been cancelled in order to "resolve the anomalies: arising from the addition of 146 seats to the NEET PG mop-up round which were not available for the candidates who participated in round 1 and round 2 of the process.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi directed holding of a special round of counselling for 146 fresh seats and allowed the students, who have joined the All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota in round two to participate in it.

The bench directed the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to invite options from students within 24 hours and complete the process within 72 hours after the cut-off time for the options.

The bench clarified that all the directions have been issued in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution.

On Wednesday, the top court had directed the Centre to maintain status quo till Thursday in the mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling and asked the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to reconsider issues, including the decision of adding 146 new seats.

-With PTI Inputs