NEET PG 2021 Special Round Counselling: Non-Joined Candidates Can Rejoin Round 2 Seats, Says MCC

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC issue notice for special round non-joined candidates

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The candidates who have not joined the allotted seats in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 counselling special round can rejoin round 2 seats, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) clarified. In a notification, the MCC said, "In light of the court proceeding before the Supreme Court of India and in continuation of the notice dated April 4, 2022 it is clarified that, if any joined candidate of round 2 who has been allotted a seat in special round and does not join the allotted seat, then such candidates will be deemed to be holding the seat allotted and joined by them in round 2 as there is no free exit in such circumstances."

The order comes after the Supreme Court denied a petition by state quota candidates who sought permission to join mop-up seats after resigning from seats allotted to them in round 2 of state quota counselling. The top court allowed them to rejoin state seats by April 9 (9 pm).

The Supreme Court had earlier cancelled the All India Quota (AQI) mop-up round counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) admissions. The mop-up round counselling has been cancelled in order to "resolve the anomalies: arising from the addition of 146 seats to the NEET PG mop-up round which were not available for the candidates who participated in round 1 and round 2 of the process.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi directed holding of a special round of counselling for 146 fresh seats and allowed the students, who have joined the All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota in round two to participate in it.