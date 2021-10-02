NEET PG 2021 score card to be released on October 9

Individual score card for NEET PG 2021 will be available for download through the official site—nbe.edu.in— from October 9, 2021. Score card will not to be sent to individual candidates, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) has said via official notification.

The result of NEET PG 2021 was declared on September 28, 2021.

The result of NEET-PG 2021 indicating the NEET PG 2021 rank of the candidates for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and post MBBS DNB and NBEMS diploma courses (2021 admission session) has been declared and can be seen at NBE website— natboard.edu.in— and at NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in.

“This result-cum-score card is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 rank which is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET PG 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It will also provide information like total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate,” read the official notice.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2021 and verification of their face ID wherever required,” it added.

The merit position for All India 50 per cent quota seats will be declared separately in due course.