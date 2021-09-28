NEET PG 2021 Result Declared; Link Soon

NEET PG 2021 result declared

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) declares the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021). The NEET PG 2021 result link will be active on the official website- natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in shortly. NBE which conducts the entrance exam for postgraduate programmes in medicine, has also announced the NEET PG cut-offs at which admission will be granted. The cut-off score for the general category is 302; for reserved categories including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, it is 265; and for persons with disability in the unreserved category, it is 283.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the notice on Twitter and wrote, "NBEMS announces the Result Scores for NEET PG 2021. Detailed Results with Ranks to follow."

NBEMS announces the Result Scores for NEET PG 2021. Detailed Results with Ranks to follow. pic.twitter.com/vajkN54r8A — NBEMS (@NBEMS_INDIA) September 28, 2021

Students belonging to general category will be required to secure 50th percentile and students belonging to reserved categories will be required to secure 40th percentile and students under PwD category will be needing 45th percentile to qualify the exam.

NEET PG 2021 Result: How To Check

Go to the official website- nbe.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG 2021 result link on the homepage

A new login page will appear

Enter the asked credentials and submit

NEET PG result will appear on the screen

Save and take a printout of the result for future references

The official notice released by the NBEMS, "NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & Reservation Policy. "