NEET PG 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link, Scores Here

NEET PG Result 2021: Along with the NEET PG 2021 result, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, which administers the entrance test has released the scores of all the applicants and the cut-off marks.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 29, 2021 9:52 am IST

NEET PG result, score card released
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) result has been declared on Tuesday, September 28. Along with the NEET PG 2021 result, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, which administers the entrance test has released the scores of all the applicants and the cut-off marks. Candidates qualifying NEET PG will be shortlisted for admission to MD/MS/Postgraduate Diploma courses. Applicants who appeared the postgraduate entrance test can check and access the NEET result 2021 PG at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Score, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Score/Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

NEET PG Result, Scores 2021: Direct Link

The NEET PG cut-off 2021 score for students belonging to the General category is 302, while it is 265 for reserved category students including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and 283 for persons with disabilities.

"NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations and Reservation Policy," an NBE statement read.

In case two or more candidates has obtained the same score, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria in descending order:

A. Candidate having a greater number of correct responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position.

B. Candidate having a lesser number of negative responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position.

C. Older candidates will be placed at a better merit position.

D. Candidate securing higher aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examinations will be placed at a better merit position.

