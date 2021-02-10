Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2021 On April 18, Registration Soon At Nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2021 registration is likely to begin soon. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release NEET PG 2021 application form at nbe.edu.in. The entrance exam for admission to postgraduate Medical programmes will be held on April 18 and will be computer-based. NBE has decided that only those students who will complete their internship on or before June 30, 2021, are eligible to apply for NEET PG 2021. Instructions on registration and eligibility criteria related to NEET PG will be available at NBE websites – nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Schedule for Medical exams

NBE had earlier said that the board might amend or defer the NEET PG exam date in case of an “unforeseen exigency”, in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a recognised provisional or permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by the NMC

Candidates must also have a provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or a State Medical Council

The NEET PG 2021 aspirant must have completed their one-year internship on or before June 30, 2021.

The NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for admission to Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine, and PG Diploma programmes.

Through NEET PG entrance exam, admission is given to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD), and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 government, private, deemed-to-be universities and central universities.

Last year, 1,67,102 aspirants had registered to appear in the entrance exam, of whom 1,60,888 candidates took the test.

(At the time of publication, the NBA website –nbe.edu.in– was not working)