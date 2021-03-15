NEET PG 2021 Registration Ends Today

NEET PG 2021 registration will end today. Candidates can fill the NEET PG 2021 application form at nbe.edu.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 12:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Eligible candidates can apply for NEET PG 2021 at nbe.edu.in (representational image)
New Delhi:

NEET PG 2021: Registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will end today, March 15. Candidates can apply up to 11:55 pm through the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. After this, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will open the NEET PG application form correction window where candidates will be able to make changes to their personal details. However candidates will not be allowed to make changes to the allotted exam city.

Candidates with MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificates and permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the National Medical commission (NMC) or a state medical council can apply for NEET PG.

They are also required to complete one year of internship on or before June 30 to apply for NEET PG 2021.

Read || NEET PG 2021 Exam On April 18; Check Revised Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme

How to apply for NEET PG 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Fill the registration form to generate user ID and password. These will be sent via SMS and email.

Step 3: Login with your user ID, password to fill the application form. Provide personal details, qualification details (MBBS/Primary Medical qualification details, internship details, SMC/MCI Registration Details), test centre details.

Step 5: Upload a recent passport size photograph, signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Choose your preferred test city.

Read || Efforts Being Made To Give Students NEET PG Exam Centres In Home States: NBE

Step 7: Pay the fee online through debit/credit card or net banking.

Step 8: Submit the application form. Download and take a print out of the NEET PG application form with transaction ID printed on it.

Read II NEET PG 2021: Five Major Changes Introduced This Year

Candidates will have to upload a list of documents while filling the NEET PG application form. These documents include MBBS or BDS Degree Certificate and internship certificate.

NEET PG NEET PG 2021
