NEET PG 2021: Registration, Edit Window Extended Till August 25

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2021 registration deadline extended

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has extended the NEET PG 2021 registration deadline till August 25, 2021. The edit window will also remain open until August 25. Those who have not registered themselves yet for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, must visit the official website and apply online through-- natboard.edu.in. The registration process on August 16.

“The registration window and the edit window for NEET-PG 2021 as opened vide NBEMS notice dated 06.08.2021 stand extended till 25.08.2021 (11:55PM),” the official notice read.

The authorities have extended the deadline for the completion of medical internship to September 30. Medical internship is one of the eligibility requirements for NEET PG 2021.

"Candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2021 to 30.09.2021 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply for NEET-PG 2021," the official notice read.

In the latest, the Central Government has announced the extension of OBC and EWS quotas to all medical seats under the all India quota. Candidates who have already applied for NEET PG 2021 can edit their category status during this window.