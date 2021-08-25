NEET PG 2021 Registration, Application Correction Facility Ends Today

Online registration and application form correction window for NEET PG 2021 ends today

Online registration and application form correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) ends today. Students who submitted their forms previously can make changes till 11:55 pm today. To edit the form or submit the application form students are required to visit the official website- nbe.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has notified about the closure of the extended correction window and registration window on its official website.

The NEET PG 2021 exam will be conducted on September 1. The mode of examination will be a Computer Based Test(CBT).

Students can read the official notice here.

NEET PG 2021: How To Edit Or Fill The Application Form

Go to the official NBE website- nbe.edu.in

Click on the tab that reads, 'NEET PG 2021’

A new login page will appear on the screen having links to both 'New Registration' and 'Applicant Login'

Here, if the candidate wants to edit the previously filled form and click on ‘Applicant Login’ and to fill in the new form click on 'New Registration'

Fill in the asked credentials

The respective application forms will be displayed on the screen

Fill the application form with the asked details OR edit the already filled details and submit the form

Submit the application form fee through the mentioned gateways

Download the NEET PG 2021 application form for future use

The Center had announced 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the All India Quota (AIQ) scheme.

In view of this development, students who have already filled their NEET PG 2021 application forms can log in to the registration window and make changes in their forms. Students can change their category and EWS status in the correction window of NEET PG 2021 if needed. However, students are not allowed to make any other other changes in the previously submitted application form.