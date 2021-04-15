NEET PG 2021 Postponed, New Date To Be Decided Later

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2021 postponed, says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (representational photo)

NEET PG 2021, the postgraduate medical entrance exam has been postponed until further notice, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said, adding that the next date will be decided later. The exam was earlier scheduled for April 18. “(The) decision has been taken keeping the well being of our young medical students in mind,” the minister said.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG 2021 College Predictor

In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18

Next date to be decided later



Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #NEETPG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the postgraduate medical aspirants had asked for a postponement of the exam. The National Board of Examinations (NBE), who conducts the exam, had earlier released admit cards and said the exam will not be deferred.

“...It has been decided not to defer this examination, as the peak of cases remains unpredictable. Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date,” the NBE had said.

DMK chief M K stalin today questioned the need to conduct the entrance exam.

"CBSE exams have now got cancelled due to the second wave of #COVID19. With increasing cases and fatalities, when our doctors are fighting hard against all odds, is this the right time to hold National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG courses," Mr Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said.

New date of the entrance exam, after reviewing the COVID-19 situation, will be announced on the official natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Students will be informed about the new date with sufficient time in hand, the Health Ministry said.