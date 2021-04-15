  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG 2021 Postponed, New Date To Be Decided Later

NEET PG 2021 Postponed, New Date To Be Decided Later

NEET PG 2021, the postgraduate medical entrance exam has been postponed until further notice, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said, adding that the next date will be decided later.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 15, 2021 7:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

M K Stalin Questions Need To Conduct NEET PG 2021 Amid COVID Spread
NEET PG On April 18; Know Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Exam-Day Guidelines
NEET PG Admit Card Released; Exam On April 18
NEET PG Admit Cards To Be Issued From Today, Exam On April 18
NEET PG On April 18, Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow
NEET PG 2021 Postponed, New Date To Be Decided Later
NEET PG 2021 postponed, says Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET PG 2021, the postgraduate medical entrance exam has been postponed until further notice, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said, adding that the next date will be decided later. The exam was earlier scheduled for April 18. “(The) decision has been taken keeping the well being of our young medical students in mind,” the minister said.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG 2021 College Predictor

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the postgraduate medical aspirants had asked for a postponement of the exam. The National Board of Examinations (NBE), who conducts the exam, had earlier released admit cards and said the exam will not be deferred.

“...It has been decided not to defer this examination, as the peak of cases remains unpredictable. Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date,” the NBE had said.

DMK chief M K stalin today questioned the need to conduct the entrance exam.

"CBSE exams have now got cancelled due to the second wave of #COVID19. With increasing cases and fatalities, when our doctors are fighting hard against all odds, is this the right time to hold National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG courses," Mr Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said.

New date of the entrance exam, after reviewing the COVID-19 situation, will be announced on the official natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Students will be informed about the new date with sufficient time in hand, the Health Ministry said.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana SSC (Class 10) Exams Cancelled, Evaluation Based On
Telangana SSC (Class 10) Exams Cancelled, Evaluation Based On "Objective Criteria"
Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards
Live | Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Check Status Of CBSE, Other State Boards
MP Board (MPBSE) Extends Last Date For Class 10, 12 Admit Card Correction
MP Board (MPBSE) Extends Last Date For Class 10, 12 Admit Card Correction
JEE Main 2021: Check Previous Years’ Qualifying Cut-Off
JEE Main 2021: Check Previous Years’ Qualifying Cut-Off
NEET 2021 Result Will Be Used For More Courses: NTA
NEET 2021 Result Will Be Used For More Courses: NTA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................