NEET PG 2021 Postponed: Check NBE Exam Dates, Application Form Details

NEET PG 2021 Postponed: Check Exam Dates, Application Form Details

NEET PG 2021 Postponed: The National Board of Examinations, or NBE, has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the postgraduate exam (NEET PG 2021) until further notice. According to the notification released at the official website- natboard.edu.in, the decision to postpone NEET PG 2021 comes after NMC informed that the matter of conduct of NEET-PG 2021 is being considered by the UG & PG Boards of the Commission in consultation with the stakeholders.

“National Medical Commission (NMC) has informed that the matter of conduct of NEET-PG 2021 is being considered by the UG & PG Boards of the Commission in consultation with the stakeholders. In view of the aforementioned communication from NMC, the provisional schedule for conduct of NEET PG 2021 as announced by NBE on September 16, 2020 stands deferred till further notice,” read the official notification.

The NEET PG 2021 application form is likely to be released along with the official notification in the first week of November. NEET PG exam 2021 will be a computer-based test with 300 multiple-choice questions.

NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on January 10, 2021, while NEET MDS 2021 was scheduled on December 16, 2020.. The new date for conducting NEET PG 2021 has not been released by the conducting body as yet.

NEET PG 2021 is set to be conducted in a computer-based mode in 162 cities across the nation. Through NEET PG 2021, admission to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS) seats, 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats and 1,979 PG Diploma seats will be offered by 6,102 government, private, Deemed and Central Universities.

Candidates will be able to register for NEET PG 2021 until the last week of November. In 2019, as many as 1,67,102 candidates registered for NEET PG exam, of which only 1,60,888 aspirants wrote the exam.