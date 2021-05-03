NEET PG 2021 Postponed By At Least 4 Months: Prime Minister’s Office

NEET PG postponed by at least 4 months: PMO

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 will be postponed by at least four months, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Monday. The postponement of the medical entrance exam for postgraduate courses is among a slew of measures approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost the availability of medical personnel in the country to fight against the devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

“Final year MBBS students can be utilized for teleconsultation and monitoring of mild COVID cases under the supervision of Faculty. BSc/GNM Qualified Nurses to be utilized in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of Senior Doctors and Nurses,” the PMO said.

The PMO further said medical personnel completing 100 days of COVID duty will be given Prime Minister’s COVID National Service Samman. They will be given priority in the government recruitment.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan postponed the NEET PG exam scheduled to begin on April 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi authorises keys decisions to boost availability of medical personnel to fight COVID-19. NEET-PG Exam to be postponed for at least 4 months: Prime Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021







