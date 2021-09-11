NEET PG 2021 Over; Know How Students Will Be Marked; Tie-Breaking Policy

NEET PG 2021 over, whats next

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) is over. For every correct answer in NEET PG, four marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Candidates qualifying NEET PG will be shortlisted for admission to MD/MS/Postgraduate Diploma courses.

Candidates must score more than 50 percentile (40 in case of SC/ST/OBC and 45 in case of UR PWD candidates) in NEET PG 2021 to be considered for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

Only those who fulfil the eligibility criteria provided by the designated counselling authority for All India 50 per cent Quota seats will be eligible to participate in the counselling round of the same.

NEET PG 2021: Tie-Breaking Criteria

In case two or more candidates obtain the same score, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria in descending order:

A. Candidate having a greater number of correct responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position.

B. Candidate having a lesser number of negative responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position.

C. Older candidates will be placed at a better merit position.

D. Candidate securing higher aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examinations will be placed at a better merit position.