NEET PG 2021: Over 1.7 Lakh Applications Received, Fee Payment Window Reopens

NEET PG 2021: Over 1.7 lakh applications received

A total of 1,74,886 applications for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 have been received, the National Board of Examinations (NBE), which conducts the exam, said. The application process for the postgraduate Medical entrance exam started on February 23 and ended on March 21. The board said while over 1.7 lakh students have successfully submitted their exam forms, 1,063 applicants are yet to pay their exam fee. A window for submitting exam fee has been opened today, March 28, and it will be available till 3 pm on March 30.

NEET PG 2021 is scheduled for April 18, 2021.

“It has been decided to open a window from March 28, 2021 (3 pm onwards), till March 30, 2021 (3 pm), to enable these 1,063 applicants to make required payment towards examination fee, if they so desire to, in order to complete the process of application submission,” NBE said.

Fresh applications will not be available during this window, the board said.

“These 1,063 applicants shall be able to choose ‘OTHERS’ option for the preferred test city which shall then be allocated by NBE within their state of correspondence address, subject to availability of testing nodes. Any change in information provided in the application form could also be made during this window itself. No separate “edit window” shall be given,” it added.

The application fee for NEET PG 2021 is Rs 5,015 for non-reserved category, which has been increased from Rs 3,750 in 2020. For SC,ST and PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 3,835, which was Rs 2,750 last year.



