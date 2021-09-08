NEET PG 2021 On September 11, Check NBE’s Exam Center Guidelines

  • Home
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) is to be held on September 11. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) has released a set of guidelines that students must adhere to on the exam day.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 8, 2021 7:33 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) is to be held on September 11. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) has released a set of guidelines that students must adhere to on the exam day. Students must report to the NEET PG Exam center as per the time slot assigned to them.

NEET PG 2021 admit cards were released by NBE on September 7 on the official website— natboard.edu.in. Students must read all the details mentioned on the admit card along with the guidelines. Check the exam center and get familiar with the address to avoid any hassle on the day of NEET PG 2021 exam.

Students entering into the NEET PG 2021 exam center will be required to present their admit card and a valid ID proof on the main gate. After scanning the admit card, students will be allotted their lab numbers. Students who fail to carry their admit cards or ID proof will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Students will be provided with a face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets. Also, a temperature check will be conducted while entering the exam center. COVID-19 symptomatic students will be allowed to give tests in a separate isolation lab.

Students can carry their personal sanitizer in a transparent bottle, gloves, face mask and a transparent water bottle to the exam hall. However, students are not allowed to take any eatables inside the exam hall.

Carrying any type of electronic devices like calculator, mobile phone, pen drives is strictly prohibited into the exam hall.

