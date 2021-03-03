Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2021: Students Complain About Increased Fee, Demand More Exam Centres

Online application for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG has begun and students from different states have started complaining about the increased examination fee. Some have said they could not find a preferred exam centre. The National Board of Examinations (NBE), which will conduct the postgraduate medical entrance exam, has introduced some major changes this year. NEET PG exam fee has been increased to Rs 5,015 (including GST) from Rs 3,750 last year for candidates for unreserved categories. For SC, ST candidates, the fee will be Rs 3,835.

Read || NEET PG 2021: Five Major Changes Introduced This Year

Neet pg ka examination form fees 5000 hai jo ki bahut jyada hai. Poor student kaise afford karega sir. Aiims ka 2000 fee hai — Ram (@Ram55515400) March 2, 2021

For NEET PG 2021, the number of questions has been reduced to 200 from 300 in the NEET PG 2020 paper. Thus, the maximum marks in the exam have also been reduced from 1200 to 800.

NBE has also increased the number of exam centres to 255 from 165 last year. However, this does not seem to be enough as many students have said they could not select an exam centre nearby.

“When applying for NEET PG 2021,there is no test center available in Telangana, is there a possibility that test centers be increased in coming days?” one student asked.

When applying for NEETPG 2021,there is no test center available in Telangana,Is there a possibility that test centers be increased in coming days? #NEETPG2021 @NBE_DNB

@MoHFW_INDIA

@DrHVoffice

@drharshvard — Fahad Mohammed Bahazaq (@BahazaqF) March 3, 2021

“The majority of students from the state can't select Gujarat as their examination center. I request to expand the no. of centers in Gujarat due to travel restrictions,” another student said.

NEET PG - 2021

The majority of students from the state can't select Gujarat as their examination center. I request to expand the no. of centers in Gujarat due to travel restrictions.#NEETPG2021 @MoHFW_INDIA @drharshvardhan @NExaminations@MoHFW_GUJARAT — Akash (@Akash24378726) March 2, 2021

“Same goes to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka too,” another student said.

@narendramodi @PMOIndia @narendramodi_in

Same goes to TamilNadu, Kerala & Karnataka too. When NBE has info on last year NEETPG candidates numbers from each states,collecting Rs.5015/- & ENTIRE STATE centres finish in 3 hrs of opening how INEFFICIENT is@Natboard ?@DrSenthil_MDRD pic.twitter.com/MTHqzSIPXU — Mahiban (@mahiban4u) March 2, 2021

Some students complained about errors while submitting exam fees. “My NEET PG exam fee payment has failed despite the amount being deducted from my account. I have been calling but nobody responds, I send emails but nobody responds. I request the concerned authorities to take a look,” one such student posted on social media.

@NbeIndia @drharshvardhan @MoHFW_INDIA My NEET PG exam fee payment has failed despite the amount being deducted from my account. i have been calling but nobody responds, i send emails but nobody responds. I request the concerned authorities to take a look. — Mustafa Ahmed (@Mustafa42619402) March 2, 2021

Recently, DMK MP Dr T Sumathy Thamizhachi Thangapandian asked Union Health Minister Harsh Wardhan to increase the number of NEET PG 2021 exam centres in Tamil Nadu, taking into consideration travel restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid complaints from students and letters from politicians, the NBE is yet to comment on these issues. The exam will take place on April 18.