NEET PG 2021: NBE's Qualification Criteria

NBE will conduct the NEET PG 2021 tomorrow

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET PG 2021 tomorrow, September 11 at test centres across the country. NEET PG admit card has been released on the official website of the board. NBE has released the criteria that students need to achieve to qualify the entrance exam. Students belonging to general category will be required to secure 50th percentile and students belonging to reserved categories will be required to secure 40th percentile.

This year a total of 1,75, 063 students have applied for NEET PG exam and the number of exam centers has been increased by the board in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

NEET PG 2021 exam will be conducted in 260 cities and at around 800 test centers across the country.

In NEET PG 2020 result, 55 per cent candidates were able to qualify the examination. Last year, 1,67,102 candidates had registered for NEET PG 2020 exam and 1,60,888 candidates had appeared, of whom 89,549 had qualified.

In 2020, NEET PG cut off for general category was 366 and for reserved category students cut off stood at 319 and for unreserved PwD category students, cut off was 342.

Students appearing for the NEET PG 2021 examination tomorrow must follow all the COVID-19 protocols set by NBE and ensure COVID appropriate behaviour at the NEET exam center.

Students will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets individually at test centres. However, students are also allowed to bring in their personal sanitizers in transparent bottles along with face masks and gloves.