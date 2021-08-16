NEET PG 2021: NBE Reopens Registration, Correction Window

NEET PG 2021 registration and correction window opens

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has reopened the NEET PG 2021 registration window. Along with the NEET PG 2021 application, students will also be allowed to edit the details of the already filled-in NEET PG 2021 application form. The NEET PG 2021 registration window will remain open till August 20. NBE has reopened the registration and correction window to help candidates avail benefits of recent government decisions.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

The NEET PG administering body has recently extended the cut off deadline for completion of medical internship to September 30. Medical internship being one of the eligibility requirements for NEET PG, the NEET PG 2021 registration window has been reopened so that these new applicants can apply.

“Desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2021 to 30.09.2021 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply for NEET-PG 2021 during this window,” the NBE said in a statement earlier.

“Such candidates shall be able to choose the preferred state for taking the examination. NBEMS shall allocate them the test city as per availability within the state chosen,” it added.

The Government has recently announced the extension of OBC and EWS quotas to all medical seats under the all India quota. Candidates who have already applied for NEET PG 2021 can edit their category status during this window.

“Candidates who are already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can change their category and EWS status during this window, if they desire to do so. The window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form,” the NBE said.

NEET PG 2021: How To Make Changes

Step 1: Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2021 application form tab

Step 3: On the next window, login with your credentials

Step 4: Make the required changes and submit the application form

Step 5: Download a copy of your application form and keep it for future use