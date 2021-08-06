NEET PG 2021: NBE To Reopen Registration, Correction Window

NEET PG application window to reopen

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) said it will reopen the NEET PG 2021 registration and application form correction window for August 16 to August 20 to help candidates avail benefits of recent government decisions. The National Board of Examinations has recently extended the cut off date for completion of internship to September 30. Medical internship is one of the eligibility requirement for NEET PG and therefore, the application window will be reopened so that these new candidates can apply.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

“Desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2021 to 30.09.2021 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply for NEET-PG 2021 during this window,” the NBE said.

“Such candidates shall be able to choose the preferred state for taking the examination. NBEMS shall allocate them the test city as per availability within the state chosen,” it added.

The centre has recently announced the extension of OBC and EWS quotas to all medical seats under the all India quota. Candidates who have already applied for NEET PG 2021 can edit their category status during this window.

“Candidates who are already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can change their category and EWS status during this window, if they desire to do so. The window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form,” the NBE said.

The edit and fresh application windows will be available at nbe.edu.in.