  NEET PG 2021: NBE To Release Individual Scorecards Today; Updates On Counselling Schedule

“Individual score card for NEET-PG 2021 All India 50% quota seats will be available for download at NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in from 9th January 2022 onwards,” the board said.

Updated: Jan 9, 2022 9:10 am IST

NEET PG 2021 individual scorecards today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the individual scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) on Sunday, January 9. The candidates can download their individual score card on the official websites — nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Meanwhile, though there is no update on the UG, PG counselling schedule, but the candidates can expect the counselling process to commence soon, following the Supreme Court verdict. The counselling schedule for NEET-PG and UG 2021 counselling will soon be uploaded on Official website of MCC, DGHS.

"The all India 50% Quota Score card of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in. Copy of score card will not to be sent to individual candidates," it mentioned.

As per the Supreme Court order, there will be 27 per cent reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats of the all India quota. For EWS quota, 10 per cent reservation has been permitted for this year, so that the counselling process can take place, and for the upcoming years, the criteria of the quota will be decided in the next hearing scheduled fo March, 2022.

NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: Steps To Register

  • Go to mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the PG or UG counselling tab.
  • The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
  • Enter the required information and register.
  • Now login and fill the application form.
  • Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit.
  • Take a printout of the application form.

The NEET PG cut-off 2021 score for students belonging to the General category is 302, while it is 265 for reserved category students including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and 283 for persons with disabilities.

