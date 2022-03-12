  • Home
NEET PG 2021: NBE Reduces Cut-Off By 15 Per Cent For All Categories

NEET PG Cut-Off: The NEET PG cut-off marks have been reduced by 15 per cent across all categories. The decision has been made to remove “seat wastage”.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 12, 2022 4:53 pm IST

NEET PG cut-off reduced across all categories
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reduced the cut-off marks for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The NEET PG cut-off marks have been reduced by 15 per cent across all categories. The decision has been made to remove “seat wastage”. However, there is no change in NEET PG 2021 rank.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

"The move aims to prevent seat wastage. With this reduction in percentile approximately 25,000 fresh candidates can participate in the mop round of the ongoing counselling," an official said.

According to Health Ministry officials, the decision was taken in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) in view of approximately 8,000 seats still remaining vacant even after two rounds of all India and two rounds of state quota counselling.

NEET PG 2021 Revised Cut-Off

Categories

Cut off percentile (Previous)

Cut off marks (Previous)

Revised Cut off percentile

Revised Cutoff marks

General (UR, EWS)

50th

302

35th

247

SC, ST, OBC

40th

265

25th

210

UR, PwD

45th

283

30th

229

Candidature is purely provisional subject to eligibility criteria as mentioned in NEET PG 2021 information bulletin. There is no change in NEET PG 2021 rank, the board said.

In a letter to NBE Executive Director Minu Bajpai, Member Secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) B Srinivas said: "After due discussion and deliberations, it has been decided by the Health Ministry in consultation with NMC to reduce the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories i.e. the qualifying percentile for general category may be reduced to 35th percentile, for PH(Genl) to 30th percentile and for reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) be reduced to 25th percentile."

"In view of the above, you are requested to kindly declare the revised result and send the revised result data of the newly eligible candidates to the office of the undersigned at the earliest," Mr Srinivas said.

