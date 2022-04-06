  • Home
NEET PG 2021: MCC Issues Guidelines For Special Round Counselling

NEET PG 2021 Special Round Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in its guidelines said that the candidates who are allotted seats in the special round are required to join their allotted seats by April 7, 2022.

Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 1:17 pm IST
MCC releases guidelines for NEET PG 2021 special round counselling.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG 2021 Special Round Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the guidelines for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 special round counselling for 146 new All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The MCC in its guidelines said that the candidates who are allotted seats in the special round are required to join their allotted seats by April 7, 2022.

The seats of NEET PG counselling round-2, vacated by the candidates who are allotted seats in special round will be included in mop-up round of PG counselling 2021, the MCC said.

The colleges should take offline resignation of round-2 candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG special round and send the scanned copies to MCC on email Id pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com.

The MCC Further said that the college authorities should return the original documents of such candidates and clear their dues so that they are able to join in special round allotted colleges.

The Supreme Court pulled up the NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up round result after a plea had been filed seeking admissions to the remaining 146 seats that would otherwise go waste. Then as per the revised counselling schedule released by the MCC, a special round of counselling was held in compliance with the top court's order.

NEET PG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021

